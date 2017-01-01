Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson (13) celebrates a touchdown catch with fans during the second half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe (82) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive back Josh Thomas (22) during the first half of a game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is tackled by Chicago Bears free safety Chris Conte in the first half of a game in Chicago, Sunday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cortez Allen (28) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith (82) during the first half of a game in Baltimore, Sunday. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)