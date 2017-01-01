Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Baltimore Ravens fullback Vonta Leach, top, leaps over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne in the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday. Baltimore won 31-29. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Kevin Ogletree, left, misses a pass as he is defended by Baltimore Ravens defensive back Jimmy Smith in the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday. Baltimore won 31-29. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, left, throws to a receiver as he is pressured by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jason Hatcher in the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)