Oakland Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater (80) catches a pass against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Derek Cox (21) during the fourth quarter of a game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday. The Raiders won 26-23 in overtime. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw, top, leaps over Washington Redskins free safety Madieu Williams (41) for a first down during the second half of a game on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won the game 27-23. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson (22) reacts with fans after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of a game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith (82) and Houston Texans defensive back Troy Nolan (33) lose the ball during the fourth quarter of a game on Sunday in Houston. The Texans won 43-13. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)