Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Troy Polamalu (43) as he tries to catch a pass in the second quarter of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jonathan Dwyer (27) flips over as he is tackled on a run in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Heath Miller (83) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals free safety Reggie Nelson (20) during the first quarter of a game on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati won 13-10.(AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is tackled after a 4-yard scramble, by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (left) and defensive end Carlos Dunlap during the fourth quarter of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. The Bengals won 13-10. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Troy Polamalu (43) in the third quarter of a game on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Bengals won 13-10. (AP Photo/Don Wright)