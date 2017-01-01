Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) tangles with Washington Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner (left) and Jay Beagle (83) during the second period Thursday in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Capitals right wing Justin Williams (14) scores a goal against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period Thursday in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
More than 250 Summa Health System doctors voted “no confidence” in President and CEO Thomas Malone and his leadership team in a standing-room-only meeting Thursday night and have called for the leaders’ resignations.