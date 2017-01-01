Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jonathon Larson (left),10 and Jacin (cq) Colaco, 11 listen to Cleveland Indians player Carlos Carrasco talk about his career in a 5th grade class at Bath Elementary School on Friday, January 18, 2013 in Bath Twp., Ohio. The visit goes along with the school program called Bath Be a Team Hero to promote good citizenship with in the student body. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians player Jason Kipnis (left) talks with Jackie Roberts, 10, during during a visit to Bath Elementary School on Friday, January 18, 2013 in Bath Twp., Ohio. The visit goes along with the school program called Bath Be a Team Hero to promote good citizenship with in the student body. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Maria Bucci, 11, listens to Cleveland Indians player Jason Kipnis talk about his career at Bath Elementary School on Friday, January 18, 2013 in Bath Twp., Ohio. The visit goes along with the school program called Bath Be a Team Hero to promote good citizenship with in the student body. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians player Vinnie Pestano (left) signs a baseball for Owen Desberg, 9, during during a visit to Bath Elementary School on Friday, January 18, 2013 in Bath Twp., Ohio. The visit goes along with the school program called Bath Be a Team Hero to promote good citizenship with in the student body. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)