Miguel Brown says he does not believe the climb from the recession is over, especially in the Meridian, Miss., job market. Brown, is still drawn to his hometown, but works on oil rigs off the Texas shore because of much higher wages. "It's rough," says the 49-year-old Brown. "There's not a whole lot of jobs in Meridian, especially that pay anything." However, he does admit that he is better off now than he was 10 years ago. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A yet to open hair styling salon posts a homemade sign seeking licensed hair stylists in north Jackson, Miss., Wednesday. Mississippi is one of several state that are still struggling to get back to where they were before the recession some nine years ago. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Kathryn Winfield stands next to the medical skeleton she worked on as she trained to become a certified nursing assistant at the Meridian Community College in Meridian, Miss. The certification and subsequent jobs have doubled the earnings she previously received as a cashier. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)