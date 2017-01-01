Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Sergio Romo reacts after the final out in Game 7 of baseball's National League championship series against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday in San Francisco. The Giants won 9-0 to win the series. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Sergio Romo reacts after the final out in Game 7 of baseball's National League championship series against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday in San Francisco. The Giants won 9-0 to win the series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
St. Louis Cardinals' Carlos Beltran steals second with San Francisco Giants' Marco Scutaro covering during the first inning of Game 7 of baseball's National League championship series Monday in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Lohse throws during the first inning of Game 7 of baseball's National League championship series against the San Francisco Giants Monday in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Cain throws during the first inning of Game 7 of baseball's National League championship series against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
St. Louis Cardinals' Pete Kozma throws out San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey during the first inning of Game 7 of baseball's National League championship series Monday in San Francisco. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
San Francisco Giants' Angel Pagan scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina during the first inning of Game 7 of baseball's National League championship series Monday in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Sergio Romo reacts after the final out in Game 7 of baseball's National League championship series against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday in San Francisco. The Giants won 9-0 to win the series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The San Francisco Giants celebrate after the final out in Game 7 of baseball's National League championship series against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday in San Francisco. The Giants won 9-0 to win the series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)