Ohio State's Aaron Craft (right) and Washington's Desmond Simmons scramble for a loose ball during the second half of a game in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, Conn., Sunday. Ohio State won the game 77-66. (AP Photo/Fred Beckham)
Ohio State's DeShaun Thomas (right) scores two of his game-high 31 points while guarded by Washington's Aziz N'Diaye during the second half of a game in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, Conn., Sunday. Ohio State won the game 77-66. (AP Photo/Fred Beckham)
Washington's C.J. Wilcox (right) prepares to block the shot of Shannon Scott during the first half of a game in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, Conn., Sunday. Ohio State won the game 77-66. (AP Photo/Fred Beckham)
Ohio State's Lenzelle Smith Jr. (32) drives past Washington's C.J. Wilcox during the first half of a game in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, Conn., Sunday. (AP Photo/Fred Beckham)
Washington's Abdul Gaddy (left) is guarded by Ohio State's Aaron Craft during the first half of a game in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, Conn., Sunday. (AP Photo/Fred Beckham)
Ohio State's Deshaun Thomas (1) looks to a referee while fighting for a loose ball with Washington's Aziz N'Diaye during the first half of a game in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, Conn., Sunday. (AP Photo/Fred Beckham)
Ohio State's Deshaun Thomas (1) drives to the hoop while guarded by Washington's Jernard Jarreau during the first half of a game in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, Conn., Sunday. (AP Photo/Fred Beckham)
Washington's C.J. Wilcox is guarded by Ohio State's Lenzelle Smith Jr. during the second half of a game in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, Conn., Sunday. Wilcox scored a team-high 18 points in his team's 77-66 loss. (AP Photo/Fred Beckham)
Ohio State celebrates after defeating Washington 77-66 to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, Conn., Sunday. (AP Photo/Fred Beckham)