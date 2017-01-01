Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Wisconsin's Conor O'Neill (13) stops Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller on a run during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Ohio State's Ryan Shazier (10) wraps up Wisconsin running back Montee Ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Ohio State running back Carlos Hyde (34) scores on a touchdown run against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin running back Montee Ball (28) leaps over Ohio State's Christian Bryant , left, and Ryan Shazier on a touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's Jared Abbrederis walks off the field after losing 21-14 in overtime to Ohio State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller (5) scrambles between Wisconsin's Ethan Hemer (87) and Mike Taylor during the second half of a college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller throws a pass against Wisconsin during the first half of a college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Madison, Wis. Ohio State won 21-14 in overtime. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Ohio State's Travis Howard (7) and Garrett Goebel (53) wrap up Wisconsin's Montee Ball during the first half of a college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Madison, Wis. Ohio State won 21-14 in overtime. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Ohio State players and coach Urban Meyer, center, sing "Carmen Ohio" after the Buckeyes beat Wisconsin 21-14 in overtime in a college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Ohio State fans celebrate after the Buckeyes beat Wisconsin 21-14 in overtime in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, center, celebrates with Orhian Johnson, left, Johnathan Hankins after the Buckeyes beat Wisconsin 21-14 in overtime in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Ohio State running back Carlos Hyde scores the game-winning touchdown against Wisconsin in overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Madison, Wis. Ohio State won 21-14. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Ohio State's Christian Bryant, top left, recovers a fumble by Wisconsin's Montee Ball on the one-yard line late in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Madison, Wis. Ohio State won 21-14 in overtime. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)