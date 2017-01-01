Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Long Beach State's Mike Caffey, left, tries to get around Ohio State's Aaron Craft during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State's Lenzelle Smith Jr., center, goes up for a shot between Long Beach State's James Ennis, left, and Deng Deng during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Long Beach State's Dan Jennings (35) goes up for a shot over Ohio State's Evan Ravenel (30) and Deshaun Thomas (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State's LaQuinton Ross, center, goes up for a shot against Long Beach State's Peter Pappageorge (2), Deng Deng (23) and Dan Jennings (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State's Deshaun Thomas, center, puts up a shot between Long Beach State's Kris Gulley, left, and Nick Shepherd during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State's Sam Thompson, left, dunks the ball in front of Long Beach State's James Ennis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012. Ohio State won 89-55. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State's Shannon Scott, right, knocks the ball away from Long Beach State's Peter Pappageorge during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012. Ohio State won 89-55. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State coach Thad Matta, right, reacts to a foul called on Aaron Craft (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game aginst Long Beach State in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012. Ohio State won 89-55. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State's LaQuinton Ross, right, and Amir Williams, left, work for a rebound against Long Beach State's Kyle Richardson as Ohio State's Shannon Scott looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012. Ohio State won 89-55. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)