Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ohio State's Sam Thompson (12) scores in front of Kansas' Jeff Withey (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mike Munden)
Ohio State's Aaron Craft (4 )scrambles for a steal against Kansas' Elijah Jounson (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mike Munden)
Kansas' Ben McLemore (23) scores easily around Ohio State's Shannon Scott (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. Kansas won 74-66. (AP Photo/Mike Munden)
Ohio State's Shannon Scott (3) tries to slow down Kansas' Elijah Johnson (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. Kansas won 74-66. (AP Photo/Mike Munden)
Kansas' Jeff Whithey (5) scores in front of Ohio State's DeShaun Thomas (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. Kansas won 74-66. (AP Photo/Mike Munden)