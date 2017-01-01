Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller (5) dives over Penn State linebacker Glenn Carson (40) for a third-quarter touchdown during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller (5) is tackled after a short gain by Penn State defensive end Anthony Zettel (98) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Penn State cornerback Stephon Morris (12) tackles Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller (5) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin (11) looks to pass against Ohio State during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Penn State running back Bill Belton (1) is tackled by Ohio State defensive lineman Nathan Williams after a short gain during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Penn State kicks off to Ohio State before the start of an NCAA college football game at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller (5) is sacked by Penn State linebacker Mike Hull (43) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller (5) is tackled by Penn State defensive end Anthony Zettel (98) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)