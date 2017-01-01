Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch gestures as he speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., right, sitting next to Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill. questions Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday during Gorsuch's confirmation hearing before committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)