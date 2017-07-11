Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this July 11, 2017 photo, visitors with timed tickets to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum line up near the museum's entrance in New York. Last winter the U.S. tourism industry worried about a "Trump slump," fearing that Trump administration policies might discourage international travelers from visiting the U.S. But statistics from the first half of 2017 suggest that the travel to the U.S. is robust and a number of sectors have reported increased international visitation, with one expert calling it a "Trump bump." The museum is among those reporting more international visitors this year compared to the same period in 2016. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
In this July 11, 2017 photo, visitors holding tickets line up at the entrance to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. Last winter the U.S. tourism industry worried about a "Trump slump," fearing that Trump administration policies might discourage international travelers from visiting the U.S. But statistics from the first half of 2017 suggest that the travel to the U.S. is robust and a number of sectors have reported increased international visitation, with one expert calling it a "Trump bump." The museum is among those reporting more international visitors this year compared to the same period in 2016. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
In this July 11, 2017 photo, two forks from the exterior of one of the two World Trade towers destroyed on 9/11 are displayed at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. Last winter the U.S. tourism industry worried about a "Trump slump," fearing that Trump administration policies might discourage international travelers from visiting the U.S. But statistics from the first half of 2017 suggest that the travel to the U.S. is robust and a number of sectors have reported increased international visitation, with one expert calling it a "Trump bump." The museum is among those reporting more international visitors this year compared to the same period in 2016. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
In this July 11, 2017 photo, visitors make their way through the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. Last winter the U.S. tourism industry worried about a "Trump slump," fearing that Trump administration policies might discourage international travelers from visiting the U.S. But statistics from the first half of 2017 suggest that the travel to the U.S. is robust and a number of sectors have reported increased international visitation, with one expert calling it a "Trump bump." The museum is among those reporting more international visitors this year compared to the same period in 2016. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
In this July 11, 2017 photo, visitors to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum take shelter beneath a museum overhang during a sudden rainstorm in New York. Last winter the U.S. tourism industry worried about a "Trump slump," fearing that Trump administration policies might discourage international travelers from visiting the U.S. But statistics from the first half of 2017 suggest that the travel to the U.S. is robust and a number of sectors have reported increased international visitation, with one expert calling it a "Trump bump." The museum is among those reporting more international visitors this year compared to the same period in 2016. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Though more than 100 people were gathered at Springfield Lake to enjoy the sunny afternoon on Saturday, no one saw an 8-year-old Akron boy slip into the water not far from signs saying swimming was prohibited.