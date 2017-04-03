Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Siblings Tyler and Tessa Puma in an undated family photo. (Courtesy Puma family)
Tina and Matt Puma in an undated family photo. (Courtesy Puma family)
Tessa Puma with her father Matt Puma in an undated family photo. (Courtesy Puma family)
Tessa Puma in an undated family photo. (Courtesy Puma family)
Tessa Puma in an undated family photo. (Courtesy Puma family)
Matt Puma smiles talking about the the dancing prowess of his six-year-old daughter, Tessa, who lost her leg over the weekend to an infection she developed after having strep and then the flu. He was photographed on Monday, April 3, 2017, at Akron Children's Hospital in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Matt Puma talks about his six-year-old daughter, Tessa, who lost her leg over the weekend to an infection she developed after having strep and then the flu. He was photographed on Monday, April 3, 2017, at Akron Children's Hospital in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)