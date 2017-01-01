Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Omar Abdelqader, 49, of North Canton has been indicted by a federal grand jury. He is charged with conspiracy to commit honest services mail and wire fraud, honest services mail fraud, Hobbs Act conspiracy, violating the Hobbs Act, obstruction of justice and two counts of making false statements to law enforcement.
Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee, who is under federal indictment for bribery, had her sister file petitions with the Summit County Board of Elections to defend her council seat.