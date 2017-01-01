Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Angel Frescki, a junior at North High School expresses her opinion as she watches the inauguration ceremony AT&T sponsored inauguration watch party for DECA students at Baldwin-Wallace University in Berea on Friday. Students from Akron's North High School joined with students from Cleveland Heights. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Angel Frescki, a junior at North High School (left) talks with her classmate Jade Houston, (right) during the inaugural address at an AT&T sponsored inauguration watch party for DECA students at Baldwin-Wallace University in Berea on Friday. Students from Akron's North High School joined with students from Cleveland Heights. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Angel Frescki, a junior at North High School (right) takes part in a interview exercise with a Baldwin-Wallace student during the AT&T sponsored inauguration watch party for DECA students at Baldwin-Wallace University in Berea on Friday. Students from Akron's North High School joined with students from Cleveland Heights. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
North High School students (from left) James Slinger, 17, Adara Thumm, 16, and Dajanae Holmes, 17 listen to AT&T employee Kevin Lynch answer during an interview exercise at an AT&T sponsored inauguration watch party for DECA students at Baldwin-Wallace University in Berea on Friday. Students from Akron's North High School joined with students from Cleveland Heights. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Students from Akron's North High School and from Cleveland Heights watch the inaugural address during an AT&T sponsored inauguration watch party for DECA students at Baldwin-Wallace University in Berea on Friday. Students from Akron's North High School joined with students from Cleveland Heights. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dante Black, a North high junior, listens to AT&T employee Maryann Mackey (left) during an interview exercise at an AT&T sponsored inauguration watch party for DECA students at Baldwin-Wallace University in Berea on Friday. Students from Akron's North High School joined with students from Cleveland Heights. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dante Black, a North School, junior looks at the presidential oath of office during an AT&T sponsored inauguration watch party for DECA students at Baldwin-Wallace University in Berea on Friday. Students from Akron's North High School joined with students from Cleveland Heights. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jade Houston, a North High School junior, (left) listens to AT&T employee Diane Talboo during an interview exercise at an AT&T sponsored inauguration watch party for DECA students at Baldwin-Wallace University in Berea, on Friday. Students from Akron's North High School joined with students from Cleveland Heights. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)