People walk by a TV news program showing a file image of a missile launch conducted by North Korea, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday. North Korea on Sunday fired a midrange ballistic missile, U.S. and South Korean officials said, in the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles. The letters read: "The missile was fired from an area near Pukchang in South Phyongan Province." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A man passes by a TV news program showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday. North Korea on Sunday fired a midrange ballistic missile, U.S. and South Korean officials said, in the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles. The letters read: "North Korea launched a missile on April 29." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (center) speaks to reporters on the latest missile launch test by North Korea, at his official residence in Tokyo Sunday. North Korea on Sunday fired a midrange ballistic missile, U.S. and South Korean officials said, in the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles. (Hitoshi Takano/Kyodo News via AP)
This file image made from video of an undated broadcast in a news bulletin on Monday, May 15 by North Korea's KRT shows leader Kim Jong Un at what was said to be a missile test site at an undisclosed location in North Korea after the North on Monday boasted of a successful weekend launch of a new type of "medium long-range" ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead. North Korea on Sunday, May 21, fired a midrange ballistic missile, U.S. and South Korean officials said, in the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles. (KRT via AP Video)