Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A man makes his way through wind and snow in New York's Zuccotti Park, Thursday. A powerful, fast-moving storm swept through the northeastern U.S. Thursday, making for a slippery morning commute and leaving some residents bracing for blizzard conditions. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Postman John Gomes fights the wind and heavy snow as he makes his way down Rotch Street in New Bedford, Mass., Thursday as heavy snow sweeps across the region. (Peter Pereira/Standard Times via AP)
Summa Health System has lost accreditation for its emergency medicine residency program and has been placed on immediate probation by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education, according to an internal memo sent late Wednesday night to employees.