Akron quarterback Dalton Williams is pressured by Northern Illinois' Joe Windsor to unload the ball during the first quarter of their game at InfoCision Stadium on the University of Akron campus Saturday, Oct. 20, 2012, in Akron, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Northern Illinois' Akeem Daniels attempts to get past Akron's Malachi Freeman during the first quarter of their game at InfoCision Stadium on the University of Akron campus Saturday, Oct. 20, 2012, in Akron, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Troy Gilmer (left) and Gray Ransom attempt to bring down Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch during the first quarter of their game Saturday at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Marquelo Suel (left) is brought down by Northern Illinois' Demetrius Stone during the second quarter of their game Saturday at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's L.T. Smith catches the ball under pressure from Northern Illinois' Rashaan Melvin during the second quarter of their game Saturday at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Jerrod Dillard pulls in a pass for a touchdown under coverage by Northern Illinois' Sean Evans during the second quarter of their game Saturday at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)