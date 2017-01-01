Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State University tight end Tim Erjavec is separated from the ball by Northern Illinois cornerback Rashaan Melvin in the second overtime period in the Mid American Conference Championship Game Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. The Flashes lost the game 44-37.(Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University head coach Darrell Hazell buckles to the ground after Northern Illinois scored in the first overtime in the Mid American Conference Championship Game Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. The Flashes lost the game 44-37.(Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University receiver Dri Archer can't hang on to a first quarter pass as Northern Illinois defensive back Jimmie Ward defends on the play in the Mid American Conference Championship Game Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University linebacker Luke Batton makes a diving tackle on Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch on a second quarter run in the Mid American Conference Championship Game Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University safety Leon Green intercepts a pass at the 2-yard line intended for Northern Illinois receiver Martel Moore in the second quarter in the Mid American Conference Championship Game Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Northern Illinois safety Demetrius Stone (right) intercepts a second quarter pass intended for Kent State University receiver Chris Humphrey in the Mid American Conference Championship Game Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University safety Luke Wollet (left) takes down Northern Illinois receiver Jamison Wells on a first quarter pass play in the Mid American Conference Championship Game Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University linebacker Luke Batton (left) takes down Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch on a first quarter run in the Mid American Conference Championship Game Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University defensive end Zach Hitchens (center) runs in a fumble for a fourth quarter touchdown in the Mid American Conference Championship Game Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. The Flashes lost the game 44-37 in double overtime.(Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)