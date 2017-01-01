Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ohio State's Trevor Thompson, left, posts up against Northwestern's Gavin Skelly during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State's JaQuan Lyle, right, drives to the basket against Northwestern's Vic Law during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State's Jai'Sean Tate, left, and Kam Williams, right, trap Northwestern's Isiah Brown during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Northwestern defeated Ohio State 74-72. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State's Jai'Sean Tate, left, shoots in front of Northwestern's Dererk Pardon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Northwestern's Dererk Pardon, right, shoots over Ohio State's Trevor Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Northwestern's Vic Law, right, drives to the basket against Ohio State's Marc Loving during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Northwestern's Gavin Skelly, right, looks for an open shot against Ohio State's Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State's C.J. Jackson, left, tries to dribble past Northwestern's Vic Law during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State's Trevor Thompson, right, sets a pick for teammate Marc Loving, left, as Northwestern's Scottie Lindsey defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Northwestern's Vic Law, left, drives around Ohio State's Marc Loving during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Teddy Greenstein, right, a sportswriter for the Chicago Tribune, presents Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett with the Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Northwestern and Ohio State, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh, left, tries to dribble around Ohio State's Jai'Sean Tate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Northwestern defeated Ohio State 74-72. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)