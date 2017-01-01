Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Norton community members settle into their seats in the gymnasium for the ribbon cutting at the brand new high school on Sunday in Norton. The 135,000 square-foot, $32 million building was completed in time for high school students to return to school Jan. 9. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton community members tour the brand new high school for the first time on Sunday in Norton. The 135,000 square-foot, $32 million building was completed in time for high school students to return to school Jan. 9. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton community members find their way around the brand new high school using a map on Sunday in Norton. The 135,000 square-foot, $32 million building was completed in time for high school students to return to school Jan. 9. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)