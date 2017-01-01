Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Defense attorney Kerry O'Brien (left) stands with his client Brandon Pheneger as Pheneger is sentenced to seven years in prison and lifetime driver's license suspension by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce Tuesday in Akron. Pheneger was driving drunk when his vehicle struck the car of Rachel Townsend killing her instantly in July 2016. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kevin Townsend (left) comforts his son Austin Townsend as they listen to a friend of Rachel Townsend, Kevin's wife and Austin's mother, give her victim impact statement before the sentencing of Brandon Pheneger by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce Tuesday in Akron. Pheneger was driving drunk when his vehicle struck the car of Rachel Townsend killing her instantly in July 2016. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kevin Townsend (left) hugs Jennifer Fyffe, a friend of Rachel Townsend, Kevin's wife, after giving her victim impact statement before the sentencing of Brandon Pheneger by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce Tuesday in Akron. Pheneger was driving drunk when his vehicle struck the car of Rachel Townsend killing her instantly in July 2016. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brandon Pheneger reacts as he is sentenced to seven years in prison and lifetime driver's license suspension by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce Tuesday in Akron. Pheneger was driving drunk when his vehicle struck the car of Rachel Townsend killing her instantly in July 2016. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Edward McCall, the father of Rachel Townsend, gives his victim impact statement directed toward Brandon Pheneger before Pheneger is sentenced to seven years in prison by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce Tuesday in Akron. Pheneger was driving drunk when his vehicle struck the car of Rachel Townsend killing her instantly in July 2016. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kevin Townsend (right) stands next to a victim's advocate as he gives his impact statement before Brandon Pheneger is sentenced for driving drunk and causing the death of Townsend's wife Rachel to seven years in prison by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce Tuesday in Akron. Pheneger was driving drunk when his vehicle struck the car of Rachel Townsend killing her instantly in July 2016. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)