PGA golfer and Akron native Harold Varner III (right) laughs as he holds back Rubberducks' mascot Rubberta as she attempts to give him a smootch prior to throwing out the first pitch before Tuesday night's Rubberducks' game against the Hartford Yard Goats at Canal Park in Akron on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
PGA golfer Harold Varner III throws out the first pitch before Tuesday night's Rubberducks' game against the Hartford Yard Goats at Canal Park in Akron on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
In this March 2017 file photo, Harold Varner III lines up a putt with his caddie on the 17th green during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
In this May 2017 file photo, Harold Varner III tees off on the sixth hole during the first round at The Players Championship golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)