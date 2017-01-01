Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump points towards GOP Senators during their luncheon, Wednesday in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump stops to greet Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, left, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. at a luncheon with GOP leadership, Wednesday in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
From left, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, turn away from the microphones after speaking to the media following a luncheon with President Donald Trump, Wednesday at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa look over a folder provided to them by the White House, during a luncheon with President Donald Trump, Wednesday in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump gestures towards Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev. while speaking during a luncheon GOP leadership, Wednesday in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)