Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Dion Waiters (3) shoots between Denver Nuggets' Wilson Chandler, left, and Kenneth Faried in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 9, 2013, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Denver Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari (8), from Italy, shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 9, 2013, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving shoots over Denver Nuggets' JaVale McGee in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 9, 2013, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)