President Barack Obama welcomes the Chicago Cubs to the White House to honor the team and their 2016 World Series victory in the East Room Jan. 16, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
President Barack Obama receives a flag signed by the players as he welcomes the Chicago Cubs to the White House to honor the team and their 2016 World Series victory in the East Room Jan. 16, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
President Barack Obama receives a jersey as he welcomes the Chicago Cubs to the White House to honor the team and their 2016 World Series victory in the East Room Jan. 16, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
President Barack Obama receives a lifetime ticket as he welcomes the Chicago Cubs to the White House to honor the team and their 2016 World Series victory in the East Room Jan. 16, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)