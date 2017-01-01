Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Barack Obama is flanked by Miami Heat forward LeBron James, left, and coach Erik Spoelstra, right, as he welcomes the NBA basketball champion Miami Heat, to the East Room of the White House Monday in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LeBron James speaks as President Barack Obama listens as he honors the NBA champions Miami Heat basketball team in the East Room at the White House in Washington, Monday. Also pictured is Dwyane Wade (rear left) behind James. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
President Barack Obama accepts a signed basketball from Miami Heat forward LeBron James as he welcomes the the NBA basketball champion Miami Heat, to the East Room of the White House Monday in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Barack Obama looks to Miami Heat forward LeBron James as he welcomes the NBA basketball champion Miami Heat, to the East Room of the White House, Monday, Jan. 28, 2013, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Barack Obama stands with LeBron James as he honors the NBA champions Miami Heat basketball team in the East Room at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 28, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)