President Barack Obama speaks at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday giving his presidential farewell address. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Sitting in the front row (from left) Vice President Joe Biden, Jill Biden, first lady Michelle Obama and Malia Obama, take their seats to hear President Barack Obama deliver his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Supporters listen as President Barack Obama speaks at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday giving his presidential farewell address. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)