President Barack Obama is officially sworn-in by Chief Justice John Roberts, not pictured, in the Blue Room of the White House Sunday in Washington, as first lady Michelle Obama holds the Robinson Family Bible. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, The New York Times, Pool)
Vice President Joe Biden, with his wife Jill Biden, center, holding the Biden Family Bible, takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor during an official swearing in ceremony at the Naval Observatory, Sunday in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Barack Obama hugs daughter Malia as first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia watch after Obama was officially sworn-in by Chief Justice John Roberts (not pictured) in the Blue Room of the White House during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, Sunday. (AP Photo/Larry Downing, Pool)
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Sunday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
A man rides a bicycle as others walk on the National Mall Sunday with the U.S. Capitol prepared for the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama, the 57th Presidential Inaugural on Monday in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and his wife, Marcelle, look out on Sunday from the platform built at the U.S. Capitol for the Inauguration of President Barack Obama on Monday. (George Bridges/MCT)
A vendor holds items for sale on the National Mall with the U.S. Capitol prepared for the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama, the 57th Presidential Inaugural, Sunday in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Musician James Taylor performs during rehearsal Sunday at the U.S. Capitol building, as Washington prepares for U.S. President Barack Obama's second inauguration in Washington, D.C. Both Obama and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will be officially sworn in today with a public ceremony for the president taking place on January 21. (Pool photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images via Abaca Press/MCT)