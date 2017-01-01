Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Barack Obama, flanked by Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, gestures as State of the Union address during a jointhe gives his session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, Pool)
President Barack Obama is greeted before his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, Pool)
Secretary of State John Kerry greets President Barack Obama before the president's State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. Sen.Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. is at right, Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano is at center. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, Pool)
Vice President Joe Biden applauds as President Barack Obama gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio sits at right. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, Pool)
Secretary of State John Kerry applauds as President Barack Obama gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. Vice President Joe Biden is at left, House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio is second from right. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, Pool)
President Barack Obama gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Carolyn Murray wipes her eye as she holds a photo of her son Justin during President Barack Obama' State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. Murray was shot and killed in Evanston, Ill. Nov. 29, 2012. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)