Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A Burt Reynolds autographed hot dog bun at Tony Packo's in Toledo. The tradition of signed hot dog buns started with Burt Reynolds in 1972. Nowadays the buns aren't really baked but are replica buns specially made for autographs. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tony Packo, Jr. poses with a small part of the vast autographed hot dog buns collection that line the walls at Tony Packo's in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bug Hall, Alfalfa of the Little Rascals, has an autographed hot dog bun at Tony Packo's in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Strange bun fellows a trio of autographed hot dog buns signed by (from top to bottom) Donald Trump, Barack Obama and Joe Biden at Tony Packo's in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tony Packo, Jr. points out one of his favorite autographed hot dog buns signed by Gene Kranz, Apollo 13 flight director, at Tony Packo's in Toledo. Koran signed his bun with the message "Failure is not an option". (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Motor city madman rocker Ted Nugent autographed hot dog bun hangs on the wall under a Def Leppard bun at Tony Packo's in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Comedian Emo Phillips drew a smile face and a nice note on his autographed hot dog bun at Tony Packo's in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Autographed hot dog buns line the walls at Tony Packo's in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A patron enjoys his meal surrounded by autographed hot dog buns that line the walls at Tony Packo's in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A hot dog bun signed by Donald Trump before he was president hangs on the wall at Tony Packo's in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A 1976 Jamie Farr autographed hot dog bun, one of several buns that he's signed that are on the walls at Tony Packo's in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)