Amy Adler, the proprietor of the Frogtown Froggy Museum, holds an anime stuffed frog as she talks about her collection of frogs at her hands museum in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Amy Adler, the proprietor of the Frogtown Froggy Museum, holds a frog pitcher as she talks about her menagerie of frogs at her hands-on museum in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A serenading ceramic frog (right) and his seemingly disinterested lady frog (left) are part of a donated family collection at the Frogtown Froggy Museum in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Whimsical frogs sit on display at the Frogtown Froggy Museum in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Celebrity frog Kermit dressed as a tourist on vacation hangs out with his less famous brethren at the Frogtown Froggy Museum in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
The regally garbed Nutcracker Frog at the Frogtown Froggy Museum in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A frog peeks out of a coffee cup at the Frogtown Froggy Museum in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Celebrity Michigan J. Frog waits to be played with at the Frogtown Froggy Museum in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Frog Prince in frog form rests on a shelf at the Frogtown Froggy Museum in Toledo. The museum was started by Amy Adler, a retired children's librarian, who thought since Toledo's nickname was Frogtown,the city needed a frog museum. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Frogs of all shades of green and ranging in size from extra small to extra large are on display at the Frogtown Froggy Museum in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A frog groom and bride sit on a shelf at the Frogtown Froggy Museum in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A Pacific Northwest flying frog soars above a spotted frog at the Frogtown Froggy Museum in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Amy Adler, a retired children's librarian who started the Frogtown Froggy Museum in Toledo, plays with a pinky frog puppet at her kid friendly museum. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A label for Bad Frog Beer, out of Rose City, Mich. is on display with a part of a collection of ceramic frogs which are the few items that aren't meant to be touched at the Frogtown Froggy Museum in Toledo. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A frog of a different color double as a key chain ornament at the Frogtown Froggy Museum in Toledo. The collection of frogs and the occasional bunny rabbit make up the kid friendly museum. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)