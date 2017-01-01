Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Traffic backs up on South Broadway (left) as work continues on the construction on South Main-South Broadway interchange project on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dan Jones,the pharmacist at Klein's Pharmacy at South Broadway talks about dealing with the construction of the South Main-South Broadway interchange project on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Construction of the Wolf Ledges bridge over I-77 continues as part of the construction on South Main-South Broadway interchange project Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A United Disabilities Services bus waits to ease into traffic during a backup because of the construction on South Main-South Broadway interchange project on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Traffic goes past a line of orange barrels on South Main street past the construction on the South Main-South Broadway interchange project on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)