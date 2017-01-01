Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Drivers enter the Ohio Turnpike entrance toll booth off of State Route 8 on Wednesday in Boston Heights. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
This truck fell on it's side in the eastbound lane of I-76 East near East Market Street during treacherous driving conditions Wednesday in Akron. According to police, no one was injured but traffic came to a complete stop because of the accident. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Luke Velie (front) helps his father, Harmon Velie (right) clear his driveway and walk on Stabler Road Wednesday, in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dan Bell pulls his son Adam, 4, on his sled on Adam's grandfather's front yard on Stabler Road Wednesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Melissa Rowan loads up 1200 gallons of a brine solution before heading out to make a second pass on the roads at the ODOT maintenance garage at SR 8 and 303 on Wednesday in Hudson. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow Police attend to an weather related auto accident in the southbound lane of SR 8 on Wednesday in Stow. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron police officers redirect traffic off of I-76 east after a truck fell on it's side near East Market Street during treacherous driving conditions Wednesday. According to police, no one was injured but traffic came to a complete stop because of the accident. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Patty Roetzel walks along a snow covered Winston Road with her cocker spaniel Rusty Wednesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)