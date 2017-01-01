Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Barb Long sits with her son Russ Long, the Akron police officer who was disabled during a high-speed chase in 1991 at the Police Memorial Day at Wolter Park on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Priscilla Laruccia, sister of fallen Akron Police officer Frank Mancini, dabs away a tear during the Police Memorial Day at Wolter Park on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Priscilla Laruccia (left) and Mary Jane McGarry, sisters of fallen Akron Police officer Frank Mancini, listen to a speaker during the Police Memorial Day at Wolter Park on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Police Honor Guard member Sergeant Vince Yurick (center) stands at attention during the Police Memorial Day at Wolter Park on Wednesday, in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic speaks at the Police Memorial Day at Wolter Park on Wednesday, in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Police Honor Guard members fire off a volley during a 21 gun salute at the Police Memorial Day at Wolter Park on Wednesday, in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)