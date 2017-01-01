Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Police dogs search cars in a parking lot at Bishop International Airport, Wednesday morning in Flint, Mich. Officials evacuated the airport Wednesday, where a witness said he saw an officer bleeding from his neck and a knife nearby on the ground. Authorities say the injured officer's condition is improving. (Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)
This March 11, 2005 photo shows Jeff Neville in Goodrich, Mich. Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said the officer stabbed Wednesday is Lt. Jeff Neville with the Bishop International Airport police. Officials on Wednesday evacuated an airport in Flint, Michigan, where a witness said he saw an officer bleeding from his neck and a knife nearby on the ground. Officials on Wednesday evacuated the airport, where a witness said he saw an officer bleeding from his neck and a knife nearby on the ground. (Steve Jessmore/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)