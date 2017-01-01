Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Choo Choo Calhoun of Akron sings the National Anthem during tryouts Saturday at Canal Park for a chance to sing for home Akron Aeros baseball games this coming season. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent Roosevelt High School students Gordon Wall,17, Luke Schmidt,18, Matthew Stiller,17 and Clay Magilavy, 18, sing the National Anthem during tryouts Saturday at Canal Park for a chance to sing for home Akron Aeros baseball games this coming season. More than 90 people tried out. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Judy Skye, 73, of Barberton sings the National Anthem during tryouts Saturday at Canal Park for a chance to sing for home Akron Aeros baseball games this coming season. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Alicia Collins of Cuyahoga Falls sings the National Anthem during tryouts Saturday at Canal Park for a chance to sing for home Akron Aeros baseball games this coming season. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kim Lupo of Fairlawn sings the National Anthem during tryouts Saturday at Canal Park for a chance to sing for home Akron Aeros baseball games this coming season. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jon Ridinger (right) of Kent sings the National Anthem during tryouts Saturday at Canal Park for a chance to sing for home Akron Aeros baseball games this coming season. Judges at the table from the University of Akron are Merissa Coleman (left) and Amy Petrongelli. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)