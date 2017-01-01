Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this photo made on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2013, an Amish woman walks down the dirt road past the home of Sam Mullet Sr., and one of the the farms in Bergholz, Ohio that are worked by the families of sixteen men and women facing sentencing Friday, Feb. 8, 2013 in beard-cutting attacks on fellow Amish in Ohio. The defendants want leniency so they can return to their homes and farms, to teach their sons a trade and their daughters how to sew, cook and keep house. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
In this photo made on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2013, a pair of young Amish boys play in a sandbox in front of the home of Sam Mullet Sr., in Bergholz, Ohio. Mullet is one of sixteen men and women facing sentencing Friday, Feb. 8, 2013 in beard-cutting attacks on fellow Amish in Ohio. The defendants want leniency so they can return to their homes and farms, to teach their sons a trade and their daughters how to sew, cook and keep house. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
In this photo made on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2013, a young Amish woman walks down the dirt road between the farms in Bergholz, Ohio that are worked by the families of sixteen men and women facing sentencing Friday, Feb. 8, 2013 in beard-cutting attacks on fellow Amish in Ohio. The defendants want leniency so they can return to their homes and farms, to teach their sons a trade and their daughters how to sew, cook and keep house. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
In this Oct. 10, 2011 file photo, Sam Mullet Sr. stands in the front yard of his home in Bergholz, Ohio. Mullet, 67, the ringleader in a series of unusual hair- and beard-cutting attacks on fellow Amish religious followers in the U.S. was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison, and 15 family members received sentences of one year to seven years. The defendants were charged with a hate crime because prosecutors believe religious differences brought about the attacks. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
An Amish man pretends to take a photo of the media as he leaves the U.S. Federal courthouse Friday, in Cleveland. Sam Mullet Sr., 67, the ringleader in a series of unusual hair- and beard-cutting attacks on fellow Amish religious followers in the U.S. was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison, and 15 family members received sentences of one year to seven years. The defendants were charged with a hate crime because prosecutors believe religious differences brought about the attacks. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Amish men and women leave the U.S. Federal courthouse Friday, in Cleveland. Sam Mullet Sr., 67, the ringleader in a series of unusual hair- and beard-cutting attacks on fellow Amish religious followers in the U.S., was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison, and 15 family members received sentences of one year to seven years. The defendants were charged with a hate crime because prosecutors believe religious differences brought about the attacks. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)