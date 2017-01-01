Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Blue and white ribbons flutter on a gate column at Oak Hill Cemetery in preparation for Otto Warmbier's funeral in Cincinnati on Wednesday. Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia student, died this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea. Medical examiners are still trying to determine the cause of his death. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)
Volunteers tie ribbons on a fence in preparation for Otto Warmbier's funeral in Wyoming, Ohio on Wednesday. Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia student, died this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea. Medical examiners are still trying to determine the cause of his death. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)
D'Shon Moonshine-Shapiro, an acquaintance of the Warmbier family, scrolls through a fundraiser she set up in Otto Warmbier's memory in her home in Wyoming, Ohio on Tuesday. Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia student, died this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea. Medical examiners are still trying to determine the cause of his death. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)
In this Feb. 29, 2016 file photo, American student Otto Warmbier speaks to reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon)