Airline passengers wait in Terminal 2 as large black curtains and barriers block the area where Friday's fatal shooting took place Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire Friday in a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale international airport, killing five people and wounding eight before he was taken into custody. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
A crowd gathers around the baggage carousel in terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Patrick Farrell/Miami Herald via AP)
An FBI agent wipes off his shoe while working the crime scene in Terminal 2 at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, the day after a shooting in the baggage area. Authorities say Army veteran Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, drew a gun from his checked luggage on arrival and opened fire on fellow travelers. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Investigators work in Terminal 2 at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, the day after a shooting in the baggage area. Authorities say Army veteran Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, drew a gun from his checked luggage on arrival and opened fire on fellow travelers. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
In this image taken Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 and made available by Mark Lea, shows the pistol of alleged shooter Esteban Santiago at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Santiago opened fire in the baggage claim area killing five travelers. (Mark Lea via AP)
A hazmat crew cleans up baggage claim Terminal Two on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Terminal the day after multiple people were shot on Friday. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)