FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections shows death row inmate Brett Hartman. Hartman was executed Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2012 at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio for the 1997 death of Winda Snipes. Warden Donald Morgan said the time of death was 10:34 am. The Ohio Parole Board has unanimously denied Hartman's requests for clemency three times, citing the brutality of the Snipes' slaying and the "overwhelming evidence" of Hartman's guilt. (AP Photo/Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, File)
Jacqueline Brown, a friend of murder victim Winda Snipes, talks to reporters after witnessing the execution of Snipes' killer, Brett Hartman, on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2012, in Lucasville, Ohio. Brown said Snipes' family was relieved the case had finally ended. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
