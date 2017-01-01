Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this September 1980 file photo, arriving steelworkers greet a demonstrator at U.S. Steel's Youngstown Works plant that was slated to permanently close, affecting some 4,000 workers around Youngstown, Ohio. Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has made it his mission to send Ohio's "Rust Belt" label to the scrap heap of history, but it's been repeated and entrenched over more than 30 years since the steel industry's devastation in the 1970s and 1980s by foreign competition and environmental regulation, leaving behind abandoned, rusting mills and unemployment. (AP Photo/Madeline Drexler, File)
In this September 1980 file photo, a Jones and Laughlin Steel Corp. coke plant is wreathed in smoke and steam in Struthers, Ohio. Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has made it his mission to send Ohio's "Rust Belt" label to the scrap heap of history, but it's been repeated and entrenched over more than 30 years since the steel industry's devastation in the 1970s and 1980s by foreign competition and environmental regulation, leaving behind abandoned, rusting mills and unemployment. (AP Photo/Madeline Drexler, File)
This May 20, 2005 file photo shows the Mittal Steel mills south of downtown Cleveland pictured. Republican Gov. John Kasich says he's doing everything he can to shed Ohio's reputation as a Rust Belt state. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
This May 2001 file photo shows The LTV Steel Cleveland Works seen in an aerial photo with downtown Cleveland in the background. Republican Gov. John Kasich says he's doing everything he can to shed Ohio's reputation as a Rust Belt state. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
In this April 1, 1983, file photo, rusting railroad cars stand idle amid closures of steel plants around Youngstown, Ohio. Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has made it his mission to send Ohio's "Rust Belt" label to the scrap heap of history, but it's been repeated and entrenched over more than 30 years since the steel industry's devastation in the 1970s and 1980s by foreign competition and environmental regulation, leaving behind abandoned, rusting mills and unemployment. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
This Nov. 1979, file photo shows U.S. Steel's Youngstown Works plant that was slated to permanently close, affecting some 4,000 workers around Youngstown, Ohio. Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has made it his mission to send Ohio's "Rust Belt" label to the scrap heap of history, but it's been repeated and entrenched over more than 30 years since the steel industry's devastation in the 1970s and 1980s by foreign competition and environmental regulation, leaving behind abandoned, rusting mills and unemployment. (The Vindicator via AP, File)
In this Sept. 1977, file photo, Ohio steelworkers who were among about 5,000 who would be unemployed when the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. moved production to the company's Indiana Harbor Works in East Chicago, Ind., leave their plant after shifts at the company's Campbell Works in Youngstown, Ohio. Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has made it his mission to send Ohio's "Rust Belt" label to the scrap heap of history, but it's been repeated and entrenched over more than 30 years since the steel industry's devastation in the 1970s and 1980s by foreign competition and environmental regulation, leaving behind abandoned, rusting mills and unemployment. (The Vindicator via AP, File)