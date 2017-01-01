Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Manchester's Tatum Christy (left) is late on the catch as Poland Seminary's Meredith Tesone (2) slides into second, during the seventh inning of the Ohio Softball Invitational at Firestone Stadium on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. Poland Seminary won the game 12-0. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Poland Seminary's Aleah Hughes (18) is safe at second on an overthrow to Manchester's Tatum Christy, during the seventh inning of the Ohio Softball Invitational at Firestone Stadium on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. Poland Seminary won the game 12-0. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester's pitcher Jenna Williams (77) throws against Poland Seminary in the seventh inning, during the Ohio Softball Invitational at Firestone Stadium on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. Poland Seminary won the game 12-0. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Poland Seminary's Taytor Miokovic (15) is out at third by Manchester's Emily Kusmits (left) in the sixth inning, during the Ohio Softball Invitational at Firestone Stadium on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. Poland Seminary won the game 12-0. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Poland Seminary's pitcher Kazie Serich throws to a Manchester hitter in the sixth inning,during the inning of the Ohio Softball Invitational at Firestone Stadium on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. Poland Seminary won the game 12-0. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)