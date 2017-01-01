Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Illinois quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase, left, is sacked by Ohio State's John Simon, center, and Nathan Williams during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 52-22. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State wide receiver Corey Brown, left, outruns Illinois linebacker Mike Svetina on his way to scoring a touchdown the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 52-22. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller, left, runs past Illinois defender Justin Staples to score a touchdown during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 52-22. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller, left, celebrates his touchdown against Illinois with teammate Reid Fragel during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 52-22. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
CORRECTS BY REMOVING PHRASE: "ON HIS WAY TO SCORING A TOUCHDOWN" - Ohio State tight end Nick Vannett, top, bobbles the ball as he is hit by Illinois linebacker Mike Svetina in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 52-22. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State quarterback Kenny Guiton, right, runs for a first down as Illinois linebacker Mike Svetina chases him during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 52-22. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State running back Bri'onte Dunn runs for a first down against Illinois during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 52-22. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)