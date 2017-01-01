Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ohio State guard Aaron Craft (left) and Arizona guard Nick Johnson scramble for the ball during the second half of a West Regional semifinal in the NCAA basketball tournament, Thursday, in Los Angeles. Ohio State won 73-70. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Arizona's Mark Lyons tumbles in front of Ohio State's Deshaun Thomas during the first half of a West Regional semifinal in the NCAA tournament, Thursday, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohio State's Aaron Craft (4) shoots next to Arizona's Mark Lyons (2) during the first half of a West Regional semifinal in the NCAA basketball tournament, Thursday, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ohio State's Deshaun Thomas (right) reaches for the ball in front of Arizona's Kaleb Tarczewski during the second half of a West Regional semifinal in the NCAA basketball tournament, Thursday, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ohio State's LaQuinton Ross (center) watches his shot drop in for a basket, between Arizona defenders Jordin Mayes (left) and Kevin Parrom during the first half of a West Regional semifinal in the NCAA basketball tournament, Thursday, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohio State's LaQuinton Ross (10) hits the game-winning 3-pointer in the waning seconds of a 73-70 triumph against Arizona in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, on Thursday. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/MCT)
Ohio State's Deshaun Thomas (1) celebrates a 73-70 win over Arizona in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, on Thursday. (Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch/MCT)