Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle (right) works for a loose ball against Minnesota guard Amir Coffey during the first half Wednesday in Columbus. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Minnesota guard Amir Coffey (center) is fouled as he goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the first half Wednesday in Columbus. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Minnesota guard Nate Mason (left) and Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson go after a loose ball during the first half Wednesday in Columbus. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State center Micah Potter (0) is fouled as he goes up for a shot against Minnesota center Reggie Lynch (22), guard Dupree McBrayer (1) and forward Eric Curry (24) during the second half Wednesday in Columbus. Ohio State won 78-72. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State forward Marc Loving (right) goes up for a shot against Minnesota center Reggie Lynch during the second half Wednesday in Columbus. Ohio State won 78-72. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate, center, goes up for a shot against Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy (left) and center Reggie Lynch during the second half Wednesday in Columbus. Ohio State won 78-72. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)