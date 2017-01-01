Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ohio State guard Aaron Craft (left) and Arizona guard Nick Johnson scramble for the ball during the second half of a West Regional semifinal in the NCAA tournament, Thursday, in Los Angeles. Ohio State won 73-70. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohio State's Aaron Craft celebrates a goal against Arizona during the second half of a West Regional semifinal in the NCAA tournament, Thursday, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)